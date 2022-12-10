Watch CBS News
Morton West High School in Berwyn placed on lockdown after gun is found on student

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Morton West High School in Berwyn was put on lockdown Friday after a handgun was recovered from a student.

The student did not make any threat, and the gun was recovered without incident, according to Morton High School District 201 Supt. Dr. Tim Truesdale.

But the school was placed on soft lockdown, and the bell schedule for the day was altered as a result.

The Berwyn Police Department is investigating.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 8:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

