Clouds, fog in some Chicago areas before more sunshine, mild temps as trend continues

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start the morning with some low clouds and fog in some areas before we see the sun later today. 

We expect mostly sunny skies today but, once again, see the possibility of stubborn fog and clouds near the lake. It will remain colder near the lake with NE winds.

Fog tonight and tomorrow morning in spots - becoming mostly sunny and above normal.

Showers at the end of the week with very warm temperatures but, after the next seven days, we see a change happening that signals the start of a more wintery, colder, active pattern.

So enjoy today and enjoy the 66th Annual Grammy Awards tonight on CBS Chicago!

Stats

Normal- 33

Yesterday- 42

Today- 43

Sunrise- 7:02 am

Sunset- 5:10 pm

Forecast

Today

Areas of low clouds and morning fog, then mostly sunny with a high of 43. Cooler near the lake.

Tonight 

Patchy fog. 

Monday 

Morning fog, then mostly sunny and 43.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 6:41 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

