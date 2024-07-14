Watch CBS News
Morel and Crow-Armstrong hit 2 HRs each, lifting the Cubs over the Cardinals 8-3

AP

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong and Christopher Morel each homered twice to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Tomas Nido and Ian Happ also homered for the Cubs, who split the four-game set against their NL Central rivals.

Alec Burleson homered for St. Louis.

Crow-Armstrong hit solo homers in the third and fifth innings. Nido snapped a 2-all tie with his fourth of the season in the fifth.

Crow-Armstrong entered the game with a .194 average and only one home run. He also stole his 17th bases of the season.

Morel, who has 18 homers, hit a two-run shot in the sixth and a solo home run in the eighth.

Chicago, which has won six of eight, recorded back-to-back homers in the fifth and eighth innings.

Jameson Taillon (7-4) allowed three runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (7-8) surrendered six runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four home runs.

Brendan Donovan had three hits and reached base four times for St. Louis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Luke Little has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. He will be reevaluated during the All-Star break.

Cardinals: OF Michael Siani missed his second game with an elbow injury.

UP NEXT:

Cubs: Host Arizona in a three-game series beginning Friday.

Cardinals: Visit Atlanta for a three-games set Friday.

