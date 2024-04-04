More than a dozen students sick after O'Fallon, Illinois school gas leak

More than a dozen students needed to go to the hospital after a gas leak at their school in O'Fallon, Illinois, made them sick.

The leak at St. Clare Catholic School was found in the kitchen, and the students were moved to the chapel across the street, O'Fallon police said on their Facebook page.

Police said about 16 students were being evaluated at the hospital for mild symptoms.

School was canceled for the rest of the day, and parents were notified to pick up their children.

According to the school website, the school is part of the Belleville Archdiocese and has an enrollment of 437 students from preschool to eighth grade.

St. Clare was founded in 1868, and the current school at 214 W. Third Street was built in 1927.

Goelz Hall, which includes the cafeteria and gym, was built in 1968.

According to several local media reports, the students were in the gym for morning Mass when they started to feel ill. Firefighters detected the gas leak coming from the kitchen and stopped the leak.