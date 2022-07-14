More street closures ahead of next weekend's Lollapalooza music festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza doesn't start for another week, but anyone driving through the downtown area will find a number of street closures already in place and more on the way next week.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) said people should plan alternative routes for traveling through the downtown area. Several streets were already closed because of Taste of Chicago last weekend.

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Sunday, August 7; Balbo closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25, 8 p.m. and stays closed through Monday, August 1.

NOTIFYCHICAGO: Balbo closed Columbus-DuSable LSD through Sun 8/7. NB Columbus curb lane & sidewalk closed from Roosevelt-9th through 8/5 for Lollapalooza prep. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) July 13, 2022

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Monday, July 18 morning through Saturday, August 6; Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 1.

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 25, 8 p.m. through Monday, August 1; the closure on Columbus is extended to Randolph Street on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. and continues through Monday, August 1.

Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m., with Columbus reopening on Monday, August 1.

Ida B Wells is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 1.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. through 6:30 a.m. Monday, August 1.

