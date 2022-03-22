Lollapalooza 2022: Metallica, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat among headliners, single-day tickets on sale at noon

Lollapalooza 2022: Metallica, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat among headliners, single-day tickets on sale at

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2022 Lollapalooza lineup has been announced and tickets go on sale in just a few hours.

Metallica, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat are among the headliners performing during the four-day festival in Grant Park from July 28 to July 31. The full lineup can be found below:

You can also see J. Cole, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Green Day and Kygo.

This year's special guest will be Jane's Addiction.

Four-day tickets go on sale at noon. Four-day general admission tickets start at $350.