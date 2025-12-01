Wintry weather in Chicago brings return of slippery conditions, parking dibs

Drivers say they're feeling more positive about the next round of snow for Chicago through Monday night. Snowfall is expected to bring another 1 to 3 inches, adding to the totals from over the weekend.

In Portage Park, piles of snow and an icy alleyway are just some of the remnants of the weekend's snowstorm, with more on the way. However, residents in the area, who were still dealing with the last snowfall, said they're in good spirits.

Luis Riveria was clearing sidewalks, even calling it "very fun." Knowing it's a process, he may have to repeat.

"You know you're in Chicago, you gotta be ready for any storm, you gotta keep shoveling and shoveling. No problem," he said.

Slick and uneven conditions were left after the weekend snowstorm, with the city's side streets turning everyday errand runs into a delicate balancing act. People still managed to make it through in their own ways, including one delivery driver who said that everything was going well.

And in good old-fashioned Chicago tradition, the unofficial dibs system was back, with chairs and cones spotted by those who spent time shoveling their parking spots to save them.

More than a hundred dibs complaints were lodged with 311 from the weekend. That number is expected to increase. As the calls continue, city leaders are ready for what's next.

"We continue to have our twice-daily operational coordination calls, where we talk with all of our partner agencies to make sure that we're aligned on any strategies, and we can problem-solve together," said Matt Doughtie, manager of Emergency Management Services at the Office of Emergency Management & Communications.

OEMC said they had their second call of the day at 3:30 p.m. about the current band of snow. They're also keeping an eye on how the temperature could change later in the week.