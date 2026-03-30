Watch CBS News
Local News

More remains found in Mokena, Illinois, in same area where missing man's bones recovered, sheriff's say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The Will County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that more remains have been found in the same location where the bones of a missing man were discovered last week. 

The sheriff's office said police were back in the area for several hours in the same location where the remains of 35-year-old Terhan F. Gordon were located. He was reported missing by his family in June 2025. 

According to the sheriff's office, land surveyors were working in a field near Oakwood Drive and Townline Road when they found what appeared to be a human skull around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. When deputies searched the area, they found additional bones throughout the field. 

Since then, they said more remains have been found following a sweep of the property on Monday. 

It is unclear if the remains also belonged to Gordon or to another person. The remains will have to be examined by the Will County Coroner's Office. 

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with tips to call 815-727-8575 or submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue