More remains found in Mokena, Illinois, in same area where missing man's bones recovered, sheriff's say

The Will County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that more remains have been found in the same location where the bones of a missing man were discovered last week.

The sheriff's office said police were back in the area for several hours in the same location where the remains of 35-year-old Terhan F. Gordon were located. He was reported missing by his family in June 2025.

According to the sheriff's office, land surveyors were working in a field near Oakwood Drive and Townline Road when they found what appeared to be a human skull around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. When deputies searched the area, they found additional bones throughout the field.

Since then, they said more remains have been found following a sweep of the property on Monday.

It is unclear if the remains also belonged to Gordon or to another person. The remains will have to be examined by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with tips to call 815-727-8575 or submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County.