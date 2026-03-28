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Human remains found in Mokena, Illinois, identified as Joliet man reported missing in June

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Human remains found in Mokena, Illinois, were identified as belonging to a Joliet man who went missing in June of 2025.

According to the Will County Sheriff's office, land surveyors were working in a field near Oakwood Drive and Townline Road when they found what appeared to be a human skull around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When Will County Sheriff's deputies searched the area, they found additional bones throughout the field. 

Investigators connected the DNA to 35-year-old Terhan F. Gordon was reported missing by his family on June 27, 2025.

Will County officials said the final cause and manner is pending.  

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