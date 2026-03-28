Human remains found in Mokena, Illinois, identified as Joliet man reported missing in June

Human remains found in Mokena, Illinois, were identified as belonging to a Joliet man who went missing in June of 2025.

According to the Will County Sheriff's office, land surveyors were working in a field near Oakwood Drive and Townline Road when they found what appeared to be a human skull around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When Will County Sheriff's deputies searched the area, they found additional bones throughout the field.

Investigators connected the DNA to 35-year-old Terhan F. Gordon was reported missing by his family on June 27, 2025.

Will County officials said the final cause and manner is pending.