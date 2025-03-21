Watch CBS News
Mild Friday afternoon with scattered showers later tonight for Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

Highs near 60 degrees in Chicago on Friday
Highs near 60 degrees in Chicago on Friday 01:42

Chicagoans are experiencing a windy and mild Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. 

Building clouds ahead of the next system will bring scattered rain showers tonight, especially between 10 p.m. and midnight. These will be light and not well organized. 

The highlight of this frontal passage will be the chilly changes for Saturday. Winds become northwesterly and then northerly, pulling in colder air. This is a dry air mass, so we expect plenty of chilly sunshine for Saturday. It will be especially cooler by the lake.

Sunday will be breezy and wet. A slow-moving system will be overhead, creating light, persistent rain all day. Minor amounts are expected, with most areas ending up with .10 to .30 inches.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, with a low of 31.

SATURDAY: Chilly sunshine, with a high of 43.

SUNDAY: Breezy and wet, with a high of 54.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

