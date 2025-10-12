Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan to report to prison on Monday

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, once known as the most powerful man in the state, will head to prison on Monday to begin his 7 ½-year sentence.

Madigan, 83, held the position of House speaker for 36 years. In June, he was convicted on bribery, conspiracy, and fraud charges. He also faces a $2.5 million fine.

Madigan and his longtime political confidant, Michael McClain, were accused of conspiring with utility companies ComEd and AT&T to provide no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in exchange for the speaker's help on legislation. Prosecutors also accused Madigan of pressuring real estate developers to hire his private law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court denied Madigan's bid to remain free while appealing his conviction.

He is required to serve at least 85% of his sentence. He will be around 90 years old before he's eligible for release.

Information on where he will report has not been made public.