Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan loses bid to avoid prison while appealing corruption conviction

A federal appeals court on Friday denied former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's bid to remain free while appealing his conviction on corruption charges.

In a one-page ruling, without explanation, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Madigan's request to be granted bail and postpone his date to report to prison.

Madigan now must report to prison on Oct. 13 to begin serving his 7 ½-year sentence, following his conviction earlier this year on bribery, conspiracy, and fraud charges.

Madigan, 83, also faces a $2.5 million fine, and three years of supervised release once he's out of prison. With Madigan required to serve at least 85% of his sentence, he will be around 90 years old before he's eligible for release.

It remains unclear where Madigan will serve his time behind bars.

Madigan was convicted in February of 10 corruption counts – including bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud – but acquitted him on seven other charges, while jurors were deadlocked on six other counts, following a four-month trial accusing him of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his political allies.

Madigan and his longtime political confidant Michael McClain were accused of conspiring with utility companies ComEd and AT&T to provide no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in exchange for the speaker's help on legislation. Prosecutors also accused Madigan of pressuring real estate developers to hire his private law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals