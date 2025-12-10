Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore terminated for "inappropriate relationship" with staff member

University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated effective immediately after school officials say "credible evidence" in an investigation showed that he "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

In a full statement, Athletic Director Warde Manuel said, "U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

The university appointed Biff Poggi as the interim head coach. Poggi previously served as associate coach from 2021 to 2022 before going on to serve as head coach at Charlotte until November 2024. He returned to the Michigan staff in 2025.

Moore led the No. 18 Wolverines to a 9-3 record in the 2025 season. Michigan is now gearing up for the Citrus Bowl against No. 13 Texas on New Year's Eve.

Moore, who previously worked as Michigan's offensive coordinator, was named coach in January 2024 after Jim Harbaugh stepped down to take on the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore came into the spotlight in the 2023 season when he served as head coach while Harbaugh was suspended for three games amid an NCAA sign-stealing investigation.

Moore was suspended for two games in the 2025 season while the sign-stealing investigation continued. At that time, Poggi served as the coach for the matchups against Central Michigan and Nebraska, winning both games.