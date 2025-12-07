Michigan and Texas to meet in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve

No. 18 Michigan will meet No. 13 Texas in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 31, the bowl game's organizers announced Sunday.

The Wolverines and Longhorns both finished the 2025 season with a 9-3 record.

Michigan last played on Nov. 29 against rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes got the better of the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, winning 27-9. Texas took down the Texas A&M Aggies 27-17 in their last game on Nov. 28.

The Longhorns topped the Wolverines 31-12 when the two teams last met on Sept. 7, 2024. Texas also defeated Michigan 38-37 in the 2005 Rose Bowl.

The Citrus Bowl is the seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country. It began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947, according to the game's website. It's hosted top teams from the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference since 1993. Last year's matchup featured the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

According to the University of Michigan, the Wolverines have a 4-2 record in the Citrus Bowl and will be making their 54th bowl game appearance on New Year's Eve.

Texas will be making their 62nd bowl game appearance, according to the university.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.