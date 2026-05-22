LaPorte County deputy shot at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, Indiana, police say

A LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, Indiana, Friday morning, the Michigan City Police Department confirmed.

Police did not offer any further details about where in the hospital or how the shooting happened. They also did not offer any information about the deputy's condition.

Michigan City police said the suspect is in custody, and said Indiana State Police are leading the investigation.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Franciscan Health confirmed the emergency department remains on ambulance bypass, but walk-in patients are being accepted through the main entrance to the hospital.

"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. There is no active threat to patients, staff, or the community at this time," The hospital said in a written release. "Franciscan Physician Network medical offices on site are closed at this time. All other services and departments remain open as normal."

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.