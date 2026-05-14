Man shot by security guard in hospital emergency room waiting area in Gary, Indiana

A man's family is demanding answers after he was shot by a security guard inside a hospital emergency room waiting area on Tuesday night in Gary, Indiana.

Methodist Northlake Hospital officials said, around midnight Tuesday night, its security staff responded quickly after a patient took out a gun. The hospital said he'd threatened to shoot himself or others.

The hospital commended the security guard who shot the man for "neutralizing the threat and helping ensure the safety of our patients and employees."

Family members identified the man who was shot as Otis Brown. They said he is a kind father to a 12-year-old boy.

"Just a great person, a happy-go-lucky, always out there trying to do the right thing," said his fiancée, Stacey Taylor.

After he was shot, Brown was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Taylor said she had no idea why Brown went to Methodist Northlake Hospital in the first place. His family said he was trying to leave the hospital when the shooting happened, claiming that the hospital gave him his gun back after he was cleared to leave.

"We just want to get answers, just want to know what happened, particularly when people are defaming his name," Taylor said.

She and Brown's family hope the hospital has surveillance video footage that can help provide answers.

Gary police have not provided any details on the shooting. The Lake County Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the shooting at the request of Gary police, but did not provide any further information.