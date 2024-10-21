Opening statements expected to begin in corruption trial of ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jury selection is expected to wrap up Monday morning, with opening statements soon after in the federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Over the past two weeks, prosecutors and defense attorneys have picked 12 jurors and four alternates, but must still pick two more alternate jurors before they can begin opening statements.

U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey is aiming for opening statements to begin Monday afternoon.

Madigan, 82, and his codefendant and longtime confidant, lobbyist Michael McClain, are facing a 117-page, 23-count indictment that charges them with racketeering, conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud. Most of the counts carry up to 20 years in prison if they are convicted.

Federal prosecutors have accused Madigan of using his political power for personal gain over a nearly decade-long scheme. Madigan and McClain are accused of a bribery scheme involving multiple businesses—including ComEd—in which the businesses paid Madigan's associates as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan.

Federal prosecutors said Madigan used his various political positions as part of a long-term scheme to arrange for no-show jobs for his political workers, and personal benefits for himself and his law firm.

Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and defense attorneys are expected to argue the defendants did nothing wrong, and accuse prosecutors of trying to criminalize legal political actions.

The trial is expected to last 11 weeks at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop.