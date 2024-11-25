At Madigan trial, jurors hear recordings of former Ald. Danny Solis referencing "quid pro quo"

Recordings from former Ald. Danny Solis heard at Madigan corruption trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis took the stand Monday to testify in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial.

Solis is the star witness for the prosecution. The jury heard many of his secret recordings in open court Monday.

The entire case against Madigan hinges on one Latin phrase—quid pro quo—that is, that Madigan used his power and influence in exchange for jobs for his law firm, among other things. As they listened to the recordings, jurors heard both Solis use that very phrase.

Prosecutors are trying to prove to the jury that Madigan used his power and influence to secure jobs for his own law firm, which helped developers with their real estate taxes.

In one of the recordings jurors heard, Madigan wanted to know about a new development in the Chicago's West Loop.

Solis was heard asking, "Do you know the developers?" Madigan responded, "No, but I'd like to."

In another call, Solis said: "I think they understand how this works with the quid pro quo. The quid pro quo"

Madigan responds, "OK."

Later, the prosecution asked Solis why he made that remark about a quid pro quo.

"I don't know," Solis responded on the witness stand. "It was dumb."

In a later video taken from Madigan's private office, the former speaker whispers: "Over the phone, you made a comment that there was a quid pro quo. You shouldn't be talking like that."

Madigan is facing a slew of charges—including racketeering, conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud.

Secret Solis recordings have been used against other powerful politicians—most recently former Ald. Ed Burke in his corruption trial.

In Madigan's trial, Solis is expected to be on the stand for days.