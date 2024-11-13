Key witness in Madigan corruption trial details how ex-Illinois speaker used his power

CHICAGO (CBS) – For five days, one of the star witnesses in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial has been on the stand testifying about his relationship to Madigan and his close associate and lobbyist Michael McClain.

The case hinges on wiretapped phone calls, secret recordings, emails, and other messages. For days, Fidel Marquez, a politically-connected former ComEd executive, has been answering questions about his role in all of it.

Attorneys on Wednesday brought the jury back to the day Marquez was contacted by the FBI. He would end up being an informant and wearing a wire to help in the government's investigation into Madigan.

During cross-examination, Madigan's attorneys questioned Marquez's relationship to the four people who were caught on his wiretapped recordings, suggesting he helped the FBI to save himself from any criminal liability.

Madigan's attorney: "You were in the ComEd family, weren't you?"

Marquez answered yes.

The attorney added, "And you're telling me the FBI didn't give you any incentive to wiretap your four friends?"

Marquez. in a separate trial, already pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges and admitted he helped give out jobs, contracts, and payments to allies of Madigan in exchange for political favors.

He stood by that plea on Wednesday.

Madigan stands trial on federal bribery, conspiracy, racketeering and wire fraud. Prosecutors said he used his various political positions to arrange for paid, no-work jobs for his political workers, including at ComEd. He also arranged for personal benefits for himself and his law firm.

The government believes McClain helped to facilitate at least some of those jobs.

Madigan's attorney: "McClain was constantly asking you about jobs?"

Marquez: "Regularly."

Attorney: "He was constantly asking out about internships?"

Marquez: "Once a year."

He added, "It was annoying to deal with, yes."

Madigan's trial is expected to go on into December. Former Chicago alderman-turned FBI mole Danny Solis is still expected to take the stand.