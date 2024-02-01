Metra reports Ventra app outage as new fares set to begin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra reported a systemwide outage on the Ventra app Thursday morning.

Commuters who opened the app saw the error message, "Server error occurred. Please try again later."

Riders can show their phones to prove their screen is frozen to board trains while the issue is resolved by Cubic, the company that runs the app, a spokesperson said.

Chris Selfridge

This comes as fares for Metra trains were set to increase. There will also be changes with passes and ticketing.

The promotional rates, including the $100 monthly pass, many got used to during the COVID-19 pandemic will go away, but the new fares will still be lower than customers have seen in the past. A Metra spokesperson said the changes will make it easier for commuters.

Feb. 1 means other big changes for the commuter train system that will reduce its 10 zones to four.

A monthly pass in Zone 2 will run $75. In Zone 3, the price will be $110, and in Zone 4, $135.