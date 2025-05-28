Watch CBS News
Metra NCS trains delayed after derailment near Antioch, Illinois

Metra said one of its North Central Service trains derailed near Antioch, Illinois, causing rippling delays in the afternoon commute.

In a service alert, the transit agency said train #116, which was scheduled to leave Antioch at 3:38 p.m., is not operating due to a derailment near Antioch.

Metra officials said the train was turning around in their yard at the end of their route when one of the engine wheels went off the rail. 

The #115 and #117 trains scheduled to depart Chicago at 5:35 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively will operate as a combined train and leave Chicago at 6 p.m. on train #117's schedule, Metra said.

