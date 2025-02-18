Metra delays expected after pedestrian hit by freight train near Winfield, Illinois station

A pedestrian was hit by a freight train near the Metra station in Winfield, Illinois on Tuesday morning.

Metra officials said inbound and outbound UP-W train movement remains halted after the crash involving train No. 26 around 7 a.m.

Metra officials recommend commuters traveling between Elburn and Wheaton seek alternative transportation. Extensive delays are expected, Metra confirmed.

Metra said the pedestrian was walking too close to the tracks at the time of the incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.