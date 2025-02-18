Watch CBS News
Cold weather advisory in effect with sub-zero wind chills on Tuesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Bitterly cold conditions are in place again Tuesday morning. 

A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon for morning wind chills as low as -30 degrees and highs near 11 degrees. 

Lake effect snow develops Tuesday night in northwest Indiana. A few flurries and snow showers are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Little or no accumulation is expected. 

Temperatures eventually shift into the 20s by the end of the week. Above-freezing temperatures are expected for the weekend, and in true Chicago weather fashion, temperatures head into the 40s for next week.    

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

