2 Chicago men charged with armed robbery in River North

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are arrested and charged with attempting to rob two other men at gunpoint in the River North neighborhood Friday morning.

Chicago police arrested Duran Gladney, 30, and Mitchell Davis, 52, in the 0-100 block of West Grand Avenue.

They were identified as the suspects who, minutes earlier, attempted to rob the victims, 32 and 48, in the 500 block of North State Street.

Responding officers quickly located the offenders, who were placed into custody.

Both were charged with robbery with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. Gladney was additionally charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and Mitchell with armed habitual criminal.

They are due to appear in bond court Saturday.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 7:45 AM

