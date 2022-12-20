Watch CBS News
Local News

Memorial service held for Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Memorial service held for Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett
Memorial service held for Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett 00:30

URBANA, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders across Illinois said their goodbyes Monday to Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign).

The memorial service was held at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where Bennett attended law school. Gov. JB Pritzker was in attendance.

Bennett had served in the Illinois State Senate since 2015, representing Champaign and Vermilion counties.

In a statement, his wife said he died of complications from a brain tumor.

Sen. Bennett was 45 years old.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 6:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.