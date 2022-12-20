Memorial service held for Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett
URBANA, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders across Illinois said their goodbyes Monday to Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign).
The memorial service was held at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where Bennett attended law school. Gov. JB Pritzker was in attendance.
Bennett had served in the Illinois State Senate since 2015, representing Champaign and Vermilion counties.
In a statement, his wife said he died of complications from a brain tumor.
Sen. Bennett was 45 years old.
