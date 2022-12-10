Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45 of complications from brain tumor

URBANA, Ill. (CBS) -- A downstate Illinois politician died Friday from complications from a brain tumor.

The family of Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) said he died surrounded by his wife, family, and loved ones at a hospital in Urbana.

In a statement, Bennett's wife, Stacy, said in part:

"We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We remain in complete shock because it was all so sudden and unexpected. "Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered. We will miss his stories, the way he could always make people laugh, and his genuine kindness.

"Scott lived a life full of service and constantly looked for ways to lend his time and energy to helping our community and state. He worked tirelessly to find solutions to society's most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also released a statement:

"Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Senator Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this difficult period."

Bennett represented the 52nd Senate District in Champaign and Vermilion counties. He had been a Champaign County assistant state's attorney before serving in the Illinois General Assembly.

He grew up in Gibson City, where five generations of his family had worked on a family farm. He graduated from Illinois State University and obtained his law degree from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

He served as chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and vice-chairman of the Senate State Government Committee.

Bennett was 45.