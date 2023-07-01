Memorial service set for Eva Liu, young Naperville woman who was shoved to her death in Germany

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Memorial services are set for Saturday in Naperville for the young woman pushed to her death while traveling overseas in Germany.

Eva Liu, 21, grew up in Naperville.

The recent University of Illinois graduate was hiking with her friend, 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, near Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau, Bavaria, Germany. Investigators said a man lured them onto a hidden trail and pushed them into a ravine.

When the two women followed him, the suspect attacked Liu, police spokesperson Holger Stabik said. Chang tried to intervene, and the man choked her and pushed her down a steep slope. He then attempted to sexually assault Liu, Stabik said, before pushing her down the slope as well.

Both women fell approximately 165 feet.

Chang was badly hurt, but survived and was released from the hospital last week. But Liu died at the hospital.

A memorial service for Liu will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Living Water Evangelical Church, followed by a burial at a Naperville cemetery.