City of Naperville honors young woman who was killed in attack near German castle

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Naperville on Tuesday evening honored a young woman who was pushed to her death while traveling in Germany.

Eva Liu, 21, grew up in Naperville. The recent University of Illinois graduate was hiking with her friend, 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, near Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau, Bavaria, Germany. Investigators said a man lured them onto a hidden trail and pushed them into a ravine.

When the two women followed him, the suspect attacked Liu, police spokesperson Holger Stabik said. Chang tried to intervene, and the man choked her and pushed her down a steep slope. He then attempted to sexually assault Liu, Stabik said, before pushing her down the slope as well.

Both women fell approximately 165 feet.

Chang was badly hurt, but survived and was released from the hospital on Monday. But Liu died at the hospital.

On Tuesday night, dozens of people packed into a Naperville City Council meeting for a moment of silence in Liu's honor.

"Eva Liu represented the best of our community. She was a vibrant, an intelligent, and a kind young woman with a bright future ahead of her," said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

The suspect in Liu's death, a 30-year-old man from Michigan, is being held on suspicion of murder.