Victims of attack near German castle were University of Illinois graduates

CHICAGO (CBS) – The victims of an attack near a castle in Germany earlier this week which left one of them dead were both recent University of Illinois graduates.

Eva Liu, 21, and Kelsey Chang, 22, were traveling together when they were both attacked.

Police in the southeast German state of Bavaria confirmed to CBS News that a U.S. national was arrested in connection with the incident, and Stefan Rinke, the Mayor of Schwangau, in Bavaria, told local media that all three people involved were American.

The women were hiking near Neuschwanstein Castle, which served as the inspiration for the castle in Disney's movie "Cinderella," when they met a 30-year-old man who told them to follow him down a trail leading to a secret viewpoint.

When the two women followed him, the suspect attacked the Liu, police spokesperson Holger Stabik said. Chang tried to intervene and the man choked her and pushed her down a steep slope. He then attempted to sexually assault the Liu, Stabik said, before pushing her down the slope as well.

Both women fell approximately 165 feet.

Rescue workers found the two women and Liu was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Stabik told CBS News on Friday that Chang suffered minor injuries and was expected to be released from the hospital later in the day.