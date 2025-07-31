Memorial grows after 2-year-old killed, 13 hurt in crash at Portillo's in Oswego, Illinois

A memorial continued to grow Thursday outside the Portillo's restaurant in Oswego, Illinois, a day after a 2-year-old boy was killed and 13 other people were injured when a car crashed through the entrance.

The restaurant remained closed on Thursday, and representatives didn't say when they plan to reopen as police continue their investigation into the deadly crash.

Community members have been leaving flowers and stuffed animals at a growing memorial outside, honoring the life of the toddler who was killed.

"As you can imagine, it was a chaotic scene," Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a 2011 Lincoln MKZ crashed into the Portillo's on U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. The car ended up entirely inside the restaurant. Cell phone video posted on social media appeared to show the car had hit some of the tables inside.

Police said a total of 14 people were injured. Eight were taken to hospitals, and six were treated at the scene. A 2-year-old boy who was inside the restaurant died at the hospital. The 50-year-old woman who was driving the car also was among those injured.

It was unclear if any of the victims remained in the hospital on Thursday.

Police said they are still working to gather all the information about the crash, including surveillance video, but said preliminarily the crash appears to be accidental.

The Kane County Coroner's Office said they are not yet releasing the name of the 2-year-old who died.

"We ask their privacy be respected as they grieve this unimaginable loss," Bastin said.

Authorities said they're being careful about which details about the crash and investigation they release, out of respect for the family of the 2-year-old who was killed.