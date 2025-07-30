Watch CBS News
12 injured when vehicle crashes into Portillo's in Oswego, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

Twelve people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Portillo's restaurant in Oswego, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said, around 2 p.m., a vehicle crashed into the Portillo's on U.S. Route 34 near Douglas Road.

Twelve people were injured in the crash. Seven of them were taken to the hospital, and five were treated at the scene. Police have said at least one of the people taken to the hospital was in critical condition.

The cause of the crash was under investigation and was expected to last several hours. Police asked people to avoid the area to allow crews to investigate.

