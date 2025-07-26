2 armed masked men rob McDonald's restaurant in Lincoln Square

An investigation is underway after two armed men robbed a fast food restaurant in the Lincoln Square neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) issued a public safety alert of the armed robbery that happened around 3:45 p.m. at the McDonald's located in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Police have established a perimeter between California and Ainslie and Washtenaw and Lawrence.

Neighbors in the area are advised to stay clear of the perimeter during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or the office of Ald. Vasquez.