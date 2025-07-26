Watch CBS News
Local News

2 armed masked men rob McDonald's restaurant in Lincoln Square

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

An investigation is underway after two armed men robbed a fast food restaurant in the Lincoln Square neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) issued a public safety alert of the armed robbery that happened around 3:45 p.m. at the McDonald's located in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Police have established a perimeter between California and Ainslie and Washtenaw and Lawrence.

Neighbors in the area are advised to stay clear of the perimeter during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or the office of Ald. Vasquez.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue