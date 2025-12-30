Maywood man charged with robbing business at gunpoint in Auburn Gresham

Chicago police charged a man they said robbed a business at gunpoint on the city's South Side last month.

Earnest Jackson, 47, of Maywood, Illinois, was arrested on Monday and charged with one felony count of aggravated armed robbery.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded property from a commercial business in the 1200 block of West 79th Street on Nov. 15.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.