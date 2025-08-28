Mayor to brief City Council members on possible National Guard deployment in Chicago

Mayor to brief council on National Guard deployment in Chicago

Mayor to brief council on National Guard deployment in Chicago

Mayor to brief council on National Guard deployment in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to meet with City Council members on how to handle the possible deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will brief aldermen on how the city would handle the guard deployment, if it happens. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling will also be there.

So far, most council members have expressed opposition to the plan. However, 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano has expressed support.

After Johnson's briefing, dozens of Black community organizations, along with faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and elected officials, plan to hold a rally in Daley Plaza at noon.

They don't want to see National Guard troops on the streets of Chicago.

Illinois leaders say "Do not come to Chicago"

Chicago and Illinois officials spoke out against Trump's plans on Monday.

Gov. JB Pritzker was joined by 100 local and community leaders — among them U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Reps. Mike Quigley and Raja Krishnamorthi, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, and the Rev. Michael Pfleger.

"Mr. President, do not come to Chicago," Pritzker said. "You are neither wanted here nor needed here."

On Tuesday morning, a group of gun violence survivors and prevention advocates met in Federal Plaza. They said the Trump Administration's plan is not about safety, it's about control.