Chicago gun violence survivors, advocates speak out against Trump's plans to send National Guard

Illinois, Chicago officials take issue with President Trump's plan to send military

Illinois, Chicago officials take issue with President Trump's plan to send military

Illinois, Chicago officials take issue with President Trump's plan to send military

Survivors of gun violence pushed back against President Trump's plan to possibly send National Guard troops to Chicago.

Chicago gun violence prevention advocates held a media conference in Federal Plaza on Tuesday morning. They say the Trump Administration's plan is not about safety, it's about control.

"Our communities are being threatened by policies rooted in fear," an advocate said.

The group says federal troops are not the answer to reducing crime in Chicago and calls the proposal "dangerous" and "misguided." They are calling on the White House to invest in gun violence programs rather than send in federal troops.

"Survivors, those who have lived through the trauma of losing loved ones, know firsthand that over-policing our communities is not the answer," organizers said in a written statement.

Illinois leaders say "Do not come to Chicago"

Chicago and Illinois officials spoke out against Trump's plans on Monday.

Gov. JB Pritzker was joined by 100 local and community leaders — among them U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Reps. Mike Quigley and Raja Krishnamorthi, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, and the Rev. Michael Pfleger.

"Mr. President, do not come to Chicago," Pritzker said. "You are neither wanted here nor needed here."