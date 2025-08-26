Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago gun violence survivors, advocates speak out against Trump's plans to send National Guard

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois, Chicago officials take issue with President Trump's plan to send military
Illinois, Chicago officials take issue with President Trump's plan to send military 02:54

Survivors of gun violence pushed back against President Trump's plan to possibly send National Guard troops to Chicago.

Chicago gun violence prevention advocates held a media conference in Federal Plaza on Tuesday morning. They say the Trump Administration's plan is not about safety, it's about control. 

"Our communities are being threatened by policies rooted in fear," an advocate said. 

The group says federal troops are not the answer to reducing crime in Chicago and calls the proposal "dangerous" and "misguided." They are calling on the White House to invest in gun violence programs rather than send in federal troops. 

"Survivors, those who have lived through the trauma of losing loved ones, know firsthand that over-policing our communities is not the answer," organizers said in a written statement. 

Illinois leaders say "Do not come to Chicago"

Chicago and Illinois officials spoke out against Trump's plans on Monday.   

Gov. JB Pritzker was joined by 100 local and community leaders — among them U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Reps. Mike Quigley and Raja Krishnamorthi, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, and the Rev. Michael Pfleger.  

Political analyst Pat Brady on Illinois leaders opposing Trump's plans to send National Guard 02:58

"Mr. President, do not come to Chicago," Pritzker said. "You are neither wanted here nor needed here."  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue