Mayor Brandon Johnson 'humbled and honored' as he takes office

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's inauguration ceremony was packed Monday and his speech was rousing – but now, the real work begins.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the mayor stressed collaboration during the speech.

The uplifting multicultural and interfaith ceremony was held at the Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave. Among those in the crowd were Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias; U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García; U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois); and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

In the ceremony full of song, dance, and prayer, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot handed over the reins of the city.

"Welcome to the peaceful transfer of power!" Lightfoot said as she did so.

Afterward, with the strike of a gavel and an oath of office, Mayor Johnson took over as the city's 57th mayor.

Mayor Johnson told the cheering crowd he was humbled to be on the stage. He also acknowledged Mayor Lightfoot's history-making term as Chicago's first openly gay, Black female mayor.

"In doing so, she broadened the imagination of so many young people across this city – including my daughter," Johnson said. "Lori, I am grateful to you for your service and your sacrifice."

But unlike Lightfoot, who pledged to end City Hall corruption and then turned and stared down the alderpersons during her inauguration speech, Johnson turned around and applauded them.

"I won't ever question your motives or commitment, and I'll always do my part to find common ground," Johnson said.

He also applauded City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, saying "the people of Chicago are counting on us to work together, to collaborate to make their lives better every day."

Repeatedly using the phrase "the soul of Chicago," Johnson touched on the city's history; from Black explorer Jean Baptiste Point DuSable establishing a trading post at the mouth of the Chicago River, becoming the city's first non-indigenous settler, to Chicago's role in the Underground Railroad, the Great Migration of African Americans from the rural South, and its role in the national labor movement.

"That soul is what strikes me today," Johnson said. "I'm marveling not just at the peaceful transfer of power, or the miracle of American democracy, or the grand tradition of Chicago elections. It is how much we all share. I'm struck by how much work it took to bring us to this moment; how many decades of slow, grinding process."

Johnson paid tribute to his mentor, the late former Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis, saying she "modeled true social justice unionism; and helped lead the multi-racial, multi-cultural, working-class movement that organized its way to this moment. The same labor movement that raised wages, established the 40-hour work week, and built the middle class in this city," he said.

Johnson talked about the need to make Chicago safer and more equitable – all things on which he campaigned. He called for reopening city mental health clinics that were closed more than a decade ago by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and voiced support for the so-called "treatment not trauma" proposal to have trained social workers and medical specialists respond to 911 calls on nonviolent mental health crises, rather than police officers.

"Let's get this right for future generations," Johnson said.

Johnson also called for fixing the city's public transportation system, not only to make the city safer and more livable for everyone, but to improve the city's economy.

"We can secure safety and convenience for cyclists, while making significant investments in the reliability, the safety, and the connectivity of our buses and trains in every single neighborhood," he said.

Saying "we have no time to spare" to address the city's struggles with crime before the traditional summer spike in violence, Johnson also said it's up to the entire city, not just police; calling for more resources for summer jobs, and programming for youth between when schools close for the summer and park district programs begin.

"It's not just up to [interim Police Supt.] Fred Waller and his officers, it's up to all of us," Johnson said.

"Our faith leaders, our philanthropic institutions, our business community, violence interrupters, researchers, educators, coaches, counselors; it's going to take all of us. Not one of us can sit down. In order to make a better, stronger, safer Chicago, I'm counting on the entire city to deliver this," he added.

Johnson further paid tribute to Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston, who was murdered outside her Avalon Park home just over a week ago.

He also talked about moving forward, together.

"But as we debate and discuss the solutions to these crises, I want to remind us that we have a real conversation – and that conversation is about the soul of Chicago," Johnson said.

Absent from Mayor Johnson's speech were any specific steps or actions he plans to take once the day's celebration is over.

Mayor Johnson will preside over his first full City Council meeting next week.