Inauguration Day : Mayor Brandon Johnson to be sworn in as Chicago's 57th chief executive Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will be inaugurated Monday morning as the 57th mayor of the City of Chicago.
Johnson will be inaugurated on at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Credit Union One Arena - also known as UIC Pavilion.
Johnson – a former teacher and longtime Chicago Teachers Union organizer who had most recently been serving as a Cook County commissioner – won the race for mayor in April in a tight contest against Paul Vallas.
Johnson, 46, was the most progressive choice in a nine-candidate field in the first round of voting in February. Outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot came in third in that first round, in which she was bidding for a second term.
In April, Johnson called his victory "a gateway to a new future for our city."
In addition to Mayor Johnson, the City Council is also being sworn in Monday – including 13 new aldermen.
An Inauguration Day chock-full of events
The first event of the day – before the inauguration – will happen in Mayor Johnson's neighborhood of Austin. Students and community organizers in the will be on hand as they wish Johnson well ahead of his swearing in.
That event takes place at 9 a.m. at Michele Clark Magnet High School, 5101 W. Harrison St.
At 10:30 a.m., the official inauguration ceremony begins - where Johnson will be sworn in alongside the City Council, city Clerk Anna Valencia, and city Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin. That happens at Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave.
At 2 p.m., Mayor Johnson, along with First Lady Stacie Rencher-Johnson, will hold a public meet-and-greet at City Hall and in Daley Plaza. The open house is open to the public.
Finally, to wrap up the night, Mayor Johnson, along with supporters and other community leaders, will gather for the People's Ball. That happens at 7 p.m. at the Isador and Sadie Dorin forum at the University of Illinois at Chicago, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.
The expectations for Johnson are high.
There are many high-profile issues already waiting for him on his first day, which include the uptick in violence across the city, the current migrant crisis, and appointing a Chicago Police superintendent.
Johnson named former Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller as interim police superintendent – replacing Eric Carter, who took over as interim superintendent when Supt. David Brown left.
Waller will also have his first day Monday, and serve until a new permanent superintendent is chosen – which could take months.
Former Mayor Emanuel 'rooting hard' for Mayor Johnson's success
Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued a video message to Mayor Johnson on Sunday. Now ambassador to Japan, Emanuel tweeted that he was "rooting hard" for Johnson's success.
"Mayor Johnson understands every Chicagoan in every neighborhood wants strong schools, safe streets, and the opportunity to shape our city's story, and its future," Emanuel said. "He knows young people deserve a choice and a chance – most importantly to go to school thinking of their studies, not their safety. He sees the resident with limited income, but unlimited potential. He believes the challenges facing Chicago are no match for the character of the people of Chicago."
Two new aldermen, one veteran on the needs of their wards and the city
In addition to talking about water bills and lead pipes with three members of the new City Council, CBS 2 Streaming Anchor Brad Edwards had each alderman have the floor when it came to outlining the needs of the city, and their specific ward.
Public safety was an issue that all of them raised – incoming Ald. William Hall (6th) and incoming Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st); and one veteran, and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th).
Three members of the new City Council weigh in on water bills, lead pipes
Just ahead of the mayoral inauguration next week, one issue that will face Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration is big bureaucracy.
On that subject, one topic we've covered extensively is water bills. For four years, we have exposed systematic issues at the Chicago Department of Water Management - leaving Chicagoans getting hosed.
We invited all the aldermen to our studios to talk about it. Three – incoming Ald. William Hall (6th), Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), and incoming Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) – came and sat down with CBS 2 Streaming Anchor Brad Edwards.
As Mayor Johnson prepares to take charge, he faces a house divided
Residents of the 24th Ward on the West Side, and the 41st Ward on the Northwest, have very different views on the candidate they supported for mayor.
The 24th Ward has seen much of the same disinvestment and crime. Similar to scenes in Johnson's Austin neighborhood. Voters there voters hope the mayor-elect prioritizes improvements for the West Side.
In the 41st Ward on the Northwest Side, Johnson faces more of a challenge to win over constituents. It had the most votes for his challenger, Paul Vallas.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra examined the political divisions in Chicago last week.
Alderman, alderperson, alderwoman?
More than a third of the members of the new City Council being sworn in Monday are women.
That got us to thinking: What should we call them? Historically, the term has been "alderman" – used in a gender-neutral fashion. But no whether "alderman," "alderwoman," or "alderperson," single term makes everybody happy.
CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into this great City Council debate last week.
How Brandon Johnson went from relative unknown to next mayor
When Brandon Johnson waded into the race for mayor four days before Halloween, the trick was trying to stand out from a field of household Chicago names.
So how did a relative unknown clear the field?
"There is an advantage," said former Ald. Dick Simpson. "You get to tell your own story. He didn't have a record that could be closely looked at. He voted with [Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle] on the county board. He didn't have a glaring issue where he voted wrong."
CBS 2's Chris Tye last week had a look at how Johnson went from being a relative unknown to being elected mayor.
How will history remember Mayor Lightfoot?
Outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot is one of the few one-term mayors in the past century in Chicago and made history as the first openly gay, Black female mayor.
Lightfoot entered the mayor's office with a city-wide tsunami of support over her promise of change Four years later, she has left City Hall to little fanfare but, many believe, not in vain.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov last week examined how Mayor Lightfoot might be remembered by history.