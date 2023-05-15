Watch CBS News
Funeral arrangements set for Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral arrangements are now set for slain Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston.

Visitation is set for Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn.

Officer Preston's funeral is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W. 95th St.

Preston was killed early on Saturday, May 6, during a robbery outside her home in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

She was just a week away of graduating from the Loyola University School of Law with a master's degree at the time of her murder. On Saturday, Preston's mother walked the stage to accept her daughter's master's degree on her behalf.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 10:42 PM

