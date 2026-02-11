Marimar Martinez, Chicago woman shot 5 times by Border Patrol agent last fall, announces lawsuit

Marimar Martinez, the Chicago woman who was shot five times by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Brighton Park during the height of Operation Midway Blitz, was set to announce a lawsuit along with her attorneys Wednesday.

Martinez, 30, was shot on Oct. 4, 2025, as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security drastically increased aggressive immigration enforcement in the Chicago area under the leadership of former CBP Commander Gregory Bovino. At the time, DHS claimed Martinez chased federal agents and rammed her car into an agent's car during an anti-ICE protest near Pershing Road and Kedzie Avenue. Martinez's attorneys have said she was driving alongside the Border Patrol agents Nearly two months later, federal prosecutors dropped assault charges that had been filed against her. The government later admitted in court that Martinez wasn't "ramming" their car at all.

Martinez and her attorneys will hold a news conference to announce a civil lawsuit at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday evening, bodycam videos of the moments surrounding Martinez's were released after a judge ruled they could be made public.

The three videos, each between 15 and 20 minutes long, show the scene before and after the Oct. 4 shooting, much of it lining up with what Martinez's attorney has maintained all along.

In one of the videos, the agents inside their vehicle are heard saying "we are boxed in" before their vehicle collided with another vehicle. One angle shows the agent pulling his steering wheel to the left and into Martinez's car. That shot contradicts statements the agent made to the FBI immediately after the shooting, claiming Martinez ran into them.

Border Patrol Agent Charles Exum, who was behind the wheel, gets out of the car and and five shots are heard. The actual shooting by Exum did not appear to be captured on video; it had been stated in court before that his camera was not turned on during the incident.

While the video does not show the shooting from the Exum's vantage point, it does capture him recounting his experience.

"It's time to get aggressive and get the f*** out," he can be heard saying. "They're trying to box us in. We're boxed in."

Then he adds, "We did not get shot at. We did the shooting."

The video then shows a black GMC Envoy reversing and hitting another vehicle before leaving the scene.

Also released were images of the agent's vehicle and text messages by Exum. One of them says "I have a MOF amendment to add to my story. I fired 5 round and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book boys." The responding message read, "good shootin, lol." He then replies, "gracias senior."

Martinez's attorney said she began following the agents in her own car for about 15 minutes. She was honking her horn to alert the community of the presence of federal agents when her attorney said the agent deliberately swerved his SUV into her car.

A judge dismissed the criminal charges against Martinez with prejudice, which prevents the government from filing them against her again.