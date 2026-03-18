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Margaret Croke on top in Democratic primary for Illinois comptroller

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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Margaret Croke declared victory in a four-way race in the Democratic primary for Illinois comptroller on Tuesday.

Associated Press election results showed Croke with 34.6% of the vote, compared with 32.2% for next-closest challenger Karina Villa, 24.5% or Holly Kim, and 8.8% for Stephanie Kifowit.

While the Associated Press had not called the race as of late Tuesday night, Croke declared victory.

Croke has served five years in the Illinois General Assembly, representing the 12th District along the north lakefront. She was elected in 2020, after state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz was appointed to an Illinois Senate seat.

Croke also served on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's transition team, and was statewide women's outreach director for Pritzker's initial 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

In her campaign for comptroller, Croke touted her belief in fiscal responsibility while protecting vulnerable communities.

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