Man who says he was tortured into false confession of murder in 1996 to appear in court

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A man convicted of a 1996 murder will appear for a hearing to determine whether he was tortured into giving a false confession.

That's what the Illinois Torture Inquiry Relief Commission wants to find out at an evidentiary hearing on Monday morning.

Duel Thomas was arrested by Chicago police in March of 1996.

Thomas says he was beaten and kicked by officer Dominick Rizzi while locked up.

The commission is looking to see if he was tortured and if that's why he confessed to murder.

Thomas's family and the Chicago Torture Justice Center held a rally outside the Cook County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. before his hearing that was scheduled at 9:30 a.m.

No further information was immediately available. 

