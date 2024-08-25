Man who stole laptops from Chicago courthouse was already jailed in unrelated charges

Man who stole laptops from state's attorney's office already jailed

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who stole laptops from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office last month was already in jail for unrelated charges, Sheriff Tom Dart announced on Saturday.

Jordan Jose Ocampo, 44, is facing new burglary charges.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office identified him as the person who removed laptops and other items from the State's Attorney's Office on July 22.

Detectives were notified of the theft in the Criminal Court Administration Building at 2650 S. California Ave. According to the sheriff's office, three laptops and other items were reported missing from the 12th floor.

Ocampo was captured on security video leaving the building with the items.

The sheriff's office learned that Ocampo has been detained at Cook County Jail since Aug. 14 on unrelated aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and attempted criminal sexual assault charges. Detectives met with Ocampo at the Jail, where he admitted to taking the laptops and the other items.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.