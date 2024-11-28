Man stabbed during fight with group on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hurt after a fight led to a stabbing early Thursday morning on the city's North Side.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Howard Street.

Chicago police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was fighting with several other males on the sidewalk when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him in his left leg.

The victim was taken by fire crews to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.