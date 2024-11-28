Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed during fight with group on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hurt after a fight led to a stabbing early Thursday morning on the city's North Side.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Howard Street.

Chicago police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was fighting with several other males on the sidewalk when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him in his left leg.

The victim was taken by fire crews to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.