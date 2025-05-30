Man sought for robbing multiple South Side businesses at gunpoint

Chicago police are searching for a man who they said robbed several businesses on the city's South Side this month.

The robberies happened during the evening hours between May 9 and 21.

In each incident, police said the man entered the retail businesses while armed with a handgun or rifle and demanded money from the registers.

Three of the incidents were caught on surveillance cameras—one at a Dollar Tree in the 9300 block of South Ashland Avenue on May 9 just before 8 p.m., and twice at another business on the 1700 block of West 87th Street on May 15 just after 5 p.m. and May 21 just before midnight.

The man was only described as wearing a mask, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt or dark jacket, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-02-011BA.