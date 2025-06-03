Man shot in road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was injured in a shooting stemming from a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning.

Police said a 32-year-old man was driving south in the 700 block of North Lake Shore Drive, the inner part of the famed roadway, in the city's Streeterville neighborhood, when he got involved in a dispute with the driver of a black Jaguar SUV.

The victim told police the SUV pulled alongside his car and the driver, a man, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the elbow and drove to the 1500 block of South Wabash, where he called police. He was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, CPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the driver of the Jaguar SUV continued south on North Lake Shore Drive before fleeing in an unknown direction.

No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.