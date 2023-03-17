Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed at gas station in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 27-year-old man in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
Police say the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a Jeep Patriot when two men fired into the car.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police do not have anyone in custody.
