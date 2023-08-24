Southwest Side shooting: Man, 23, shot to death in Wrightwood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's Southwest Side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight, in the 8200 block of South Albany Avenue in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached and fired shots at him.

The victim, identified as Kejuan D. Green by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered multiple shots to the head and shoulder and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.