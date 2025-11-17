Man shot, killed in Chicago's West Loop over weekend identified

A man was identified Monday morning after he was found shot and killed in the West Loop neighborhood over the weekend.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of North Elizabeth Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot. While touring the area, they found the victim on the ground who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Jerrodte Shelby.

Chicago police said no arrests were made in the shooting. They said Area 3 detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.