2 dead, 5 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people were killed and five others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 55, according to police.

Shootings from Saturday

In the first shooting reported to police this weekend, police responded to a person shot around 1:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Honore Street and found a man, between 18-25 years of age, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Later in the morning, just before 3 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 4200 block of South Indiana Avenue.

The victim told officers the gunman was shooting from a vehicle.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:24 a.m. in the 500 block of North Central Avenue, two men, 26 and 30, were standing outside when three armed suspects exited from a white vehicle and shot at them. The 30-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The 26-year-old was grazed on his right foot and refused medical attention at the scene.

At 12:38 p.m. in the 9200 block of South LaSalle Street, a 15-year-old boy was involved in an argument with a person who pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, hitting him in the chest. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

At 2:04 p.m., in the 4100 block of West Adams Street, a 55-year-old man victim and another man whose age is unknown were traveling in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone from inside shot at both victims. The 55-year-old victim was hit in the right leg and self-transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition. The second male was also hit in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, there were no arrests in either shooting.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.