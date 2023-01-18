Man, 21, critically hurt after being shot in head on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in the head in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 6:38 a.m.

The victim, 21, was outside with two other individuals when a group of three male suspects approached on foot and started yelling, according to police.

The suspects then opened fire – striking the victim in the head.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspects ran northbound from the scene, police said.

No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.